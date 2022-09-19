The trailer for The legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari received more than 60 million views across all social media platforms before the film’s official release making it most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

The audience has praised the teaser highly on every social media site, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

With the most expensively assembled cast, including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, and others, the movie is rumoured to be the most expensive film ever made in Pakistan.

Some of the most well-known vocalists in the Pakistani music business, like Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi, are also included in the film.

The impending most expensive Punjabi-language film, supported by Yunus Malik, is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt.

While Bilal Lashari wrote the screenplay, Nasir Adeeb is responsible for the dialogue in the movie.

The movie will now be released on October 13, 2022 instead of its original 2019 release date.

The long awaited movie is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. In Pakistan, the producers have engaged top cinema and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla, who will distribute the film via his Mandviwalla Entertainment. The film will release on Oct. 13, 2022, and is being distributed by Pranab Kapadia of Moviegoers Entertainment in overseas markets.

Mandvivalla said: “It is our immense pleasure to become a part of the most ambitious project from Pakistan, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ an Encyclomedia and Lashari Films production. Releasing the spectacular ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ is not only going to be challenging but is also perceived to create a milestone in the history of Pakistani cinema.”