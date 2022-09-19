Passenger deported for punching plane window during flight

A mentally challenged passenger got deported from an international PIA aircraft as he got into a fight with flight attendants, assaulted them physically, and smashed the plane’s window glass, jeopardising the lives of hundreds of other passengers.

Aviation authorities claim that the incident occurred on September 14 when Abdullah, a mentally challenged passenger on flight PK 283, which was departing from Peshawar for Dubai, initiated a fight.

The flight’s glass was broken by an irate passenger. He began kicking and punching chairs. The other travelers became alarmed as a result. When the cabin crew arrived at the scene and attempted to stop the passenger, he also attacked them.

However, the cabin crew was able to restrain the passenger’s hands and feet in accordance with aviation law and informed the captain.

Later, the pilot of the aircraft made touch with the air traffic controller at Dubai Airport and requested security.

The traveller was removed from the aircraft and taken into custody by airport security in Dubai.

According to PIA officials, “the incident happened on September 14 and the passenger was deported from the same flight and also got blacklisted by Pakistan International Airlines.”