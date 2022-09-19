OGRA provided Rs 118m relief to consumers in 2020-21

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, during which it resolved 8,272 complaints providing financial relief of Rs 118.31 million to consumers. Besides, the Authority granted 1,341 gas connections while addressing the consumer complaints, OGRA said in the report. “OGRA entertained consumers’ complaints against natural gas, LPG (liquefied natural gas), CNG (compressed natural gas) and OMCs (oil marketing companies) free of cost. These complaints were resolved expeditiously and in a judicious manner by providing remedial measures,” it said. During the period under review, the Authority issued a license to K-Electric Limited for the construction and operation of the natural gas /RLNG (refined liquefied natural gas)transmission pipeline from Port Qasim to KE’s Bin Qasim Power Complex.