China’s stamp tax revenue up in January-August

China’s stamp tax revenue rose 4.1 percent year on year to 318.8 billion yuan (about 46 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of this year, official data showed. According to the Ministry of Finance, stock trading stamp tax revenue went up 3.9 percent from a year ago to 206.9 billion yuan during this period. Data also showed that China’s fiscal revenue rose 3.7 percent year on year during the first eight months of this year. The country’s fiscal revenue amounted to approximately 13.8 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.