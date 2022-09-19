Blake Lively slams Paparazzi while sharing candid pregnancy pictures

Two days after Blake Lively revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet, the actress shared new baby bump photos in an Instagram post that also called out disrespectful paparazzi.

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15. Two days later, Blake took to Instagram to address her pregnancy on her own terms and slam the invasive paparazzi who follow her.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote on Sept. 17, along with a slideshow of photos which showcased her growing baby bump. “You freak me and my kids out.”

She also took the opportunity to thank her fans for “continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.”

“You have all the power against them,” she continued. “And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference.”

The actress is currently a mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake also spoke candidly about how she hopes to inspire her kids as a working mom at the event.

“I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew,” Blake said of her own mother. “So it’s important for me for my kids to see that you don’t have to choose one or the other.”

She added, “I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it’s really important for me to do that.”

For her part, Blake has taken being a mom in stride. In the past, the actress has admitted she’s grateful for even the not so glamorous sides of motherhood.