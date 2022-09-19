Venus Williams serves up her favorite memories playing tennis with Serena Williams

In an exclusive interview with E! News, tennis champion Venus Williams reflected on her unbreakable bond with Serena Williams after she announced her retirement.

Ever since she turned professional at 14, the tennis star counted on the support of her parents and younger sister Serena Williams. And as Serena moves on from the game they both love, Venus is filled with gratitude for an unbreakable bond.

“No one knows more what I’m going through then she does. She’s someone who understands me without even saying a word. I know that it’s unusual to have a sibling in sports, but it is the only experience I know so I can’t imagine not having one,” Venus said.

Venus added, “From what I understand, 99 percent of people do it alone but I never had to.”

Whether practicing together as kids or traveling the world for tournaments as adults, Venus and Serena have shared countless experiences together. To choose just one favorite may be impossible.

“My favorite moments are probably the Olympics together,” Venus said. “I have so many moments just sharing and watching her and just being in awe of how she could play.”

This month, the athlete is partnering with BetterHelp to provide up to $3 million worth of free mental health for individuals who may not feel their best.

“Everyone definitely should make mental health a priority,” she said. “If your mental health is not in a position that is allowing you to make you live your dreams and just live a regular life, then you aren’t able to be happy. Being happy is one of the most underrated feelings.”