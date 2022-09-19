Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans stunned with her incredible transformation

Shagufta Ejaz is a senior and versatile Pakistani television and film actress who has been a part of the showbiz industry since decades.

she’s considered as one of the finest actress of Pakistan who marked herself in industry with her own diligence and hard work. Shagufta Ejaz is married and blessed with four adorable daughters.

Akif gave Ejaz a makeover and transformed her into an ageless beauty. Akif Ilyas shared some enchanting transformation pictures of senior actress Shagufta Ejaz, which left the audience startled. The amazing transformation pictures shows Shagufta Ejaz donning a white top, paired with casual jeans.

Within no time, Shagufta Ejaz’s pictures went viral on social media. The netizens were mesmerized by Shagufta’s unbelievable transformation, as they stated that the actress looks young and beautiful.