Chandigarh University: Students end protest after police ensure fair probe

Chandigarh University leaked videos: Students end protest after police ensures fair probe

Students at a private university in Gharuan, Punjab, called off their protest early on Monday after reports that a female student had published some indecent videos of other students, according to the police.

According to Rupinder Kaur Sohi, deputy superintendent of police for Kharar (I), the protest is over. The students’ protest was put to an end once they heard from district and university officials that their request for a fair investigation would be fulfilled. The demonstration, which concluded at 2 am, was followed by the students leaving the protest site at 3.30 am.

Following the event, students planned a huge protest that took place on the university campus on Sunday. Students who also sought a fair investigation refuted the university administration’s claim that the accused woman did not record any other girls. They questioned the authorities’ claims without conducting a forensic investigation.

The administration of Chandigarh University declined requests for comment on the demands it had acceded to.

The accused woman did not video any other students, according to A S Kang, Dean of Student Welfare at Chandigarh University, who made the claim on Sunday. Late at night, the police detained two Himachal Pradesh residents.

The students had demanded a copy of the FIR, that the female students who had been transported to the hospital appear in front of them, and that the hostel wardens’ performance be scrutinized.

As the university was closed, lots of students went home.