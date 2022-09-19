Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’ mesmerizes Harvard University

Ali Sethi performed his mega-hit song Pasoori at the Harvard University, and made the audience go wild.

Ali shared the video of the theatre where he was performing the song with a caption:”#pasoori at #harvard YOU GUYS ARE INSANE.”

The video showed the entire audience, cheering, clapping and also singing the song out loud with Ali Sethi

Sethi is a singer with his own signature style and people love his melodious voice, unique fusion music and eccentric sense of style.

Coke studio’s song Pasoori was a mixture of Shae Gill’s blissful voice and Ali Sethi’s soulful vibe. The song transcended boundaries and left the global audience stunned.