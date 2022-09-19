Who (dis)appoints whom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London where the two talked about a range of issues concerning Pakistan, including appointment of new army chief, the time of general elections as well as possible change in Punjab, a private TV channel reported.

The prime minister is in London to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II. The premier arrived at the office of his nephew Hussain Nawaz in London to meet his brother, accompanied by former finance minister Ishaq Dar and his son Suleman Shahbaz. A TV channel reported that the meeting between the Sharif brothers lasted for about three-and-a-half hours. The two PML-N leaders agreed that the next general elections in Pakistan should be held at the stipulated time. They also agreed that the present coalition government will complete its constitutional term. They reportedly deliberated over making changes to the Punjab government during the meeting and to that end, the name of Hamza Shehbaz, among other possible candidates, was considered for the post of the province’s chief minister. A discussion related to important appointments in November was also held during the meeting, reports said.

Despite being present in London, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb did not participate in this important meeting.

Speaking to media following the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the entire nation is united for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people and the government is determined to complete the rehabilitation phase at the earliest. He said the government has allocated seventy billion rupees to provide relief to the flood victims and added that a cash assistance of twenty five thousand rupees is being provided to each flood-affected family through Benazir Income Support Programme. He said the federal government, in collaboration with provinces, is providing food, tents, blankets and other essential items to the flood victims.