Only Shehbaz will appoint COAS: Fazl

JUI-F Chief and head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday once again criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and reminded him that only Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the authority to appoint the next army chief. Speaking during a meeting of JUI-F’s provincial general council, Fazl – while referring to Khan’s ouster from power in April – said that the PDM had successfully crushed the “fitna”. “Every time he delivers a speech, he only blows his own trumpet,” the JUI-F chief said.

Fazl demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice and disqualify the PTI chief Imran Khan for election over his use of official machinery including the helicopter.

Separately, while addressing a reference held to remember Sardar Attaullah Mengal (late) in Karachi, Fazl said they had been struggling to uphold and strengthen democracy in the country since the martial law imposed by General Zia-ul-Haq. He said they would have to contemplate on how to make the country prosperous for the future of the young generation. “We have to make and implement comprehensive polices irrespective of the political damages to steer the country on the path to the development and prosperity.”

He said some politicians played a considerable role in sapping democracy in the country for their own gains. However, he added, the remaining politicians were committed and serious in pulling the country out of authoritarianism and oppression.

Maulana said all the politicians had to work jointly for the supremacy of law and strengthening of democracy in the country. He said the previous government of PTI froze the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PDM chief said the country was experiencing an unprecedented situation of monsoon rains and floods. The country had all resources which should be utilized for facilitating people and protecting their rights.