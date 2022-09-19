How can a ‘convict’ decide on COAS: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that how could a convicted person, referring to

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, be consulted on the appointment of the army chief as institutions would have to think how to maintain their dignity, a private TV channel reported. Fawad said that the current situation will lead to elections or revolution, calling on the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party to unite with the people for real freedom. “Elections are the most important issue of Pakistan.” He said that skyrocketing inflation has broken the back of the people of the country and only political stability can tame it.

“A country is run according to the Constitution,” he said. “The Pakistan Democratic Movement asked to give six to seven months to the interim government to work things out, but a country cannot run like this.”

He said that the main objective of the conspiracy has been achieved as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases worth billions of rupees have ended. While lashing out at the incumbent rulers, he said that they have achieved the main objective behind the conspiracy of overthrowing the PTI government, and that he explained to be the NAB cases against the ruling political leaders. He said they have successfully ended the NAB cases worth billions of rupees against them.

“The money of public was distributed and consumed by these gang of thieves and dacoits,” he said, and urged the people to come out and thwart this great robbery.