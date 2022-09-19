PM to address UNGA on Sept 23

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The session begins on 19 September and the PM is to participate in the high-level debate in the concluding session where he is expected to focus on the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country. The PM is also to outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change while sharing Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, Shehbaz will be joined by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

“The prime minister’s participation in the UNGA session is a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide,” the Foreign Office said.

Both in its national capacity and as the current chair of the largest international grouping of developing countries – the Group of 77 and China – as well as the current chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan will serve as the collective voice of the Global South to promote international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN secretary-general and the president of the United States. The prime minister will also hold interactions with the international media.