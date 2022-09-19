Sheikh Rashid to move court against ‘unconstitutional’ cabinet

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that he will move the high court against what he called unconstitutional federal cabinet of the ruling coalition consisting 70 members. In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rashid said that “the number of 70 ministers is against the Constitution and I will go to the high court against it. He PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] has reached its end.” The former minister’s comments come as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government’s federal cabinet swelled to 70 members after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight more special assistants for himself apparently in an attempt to keep the allies happy at state’s expense. With the eight new special assistants to the premier, the cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, including one without portfolio, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM, and 25 SAPMs. The move drew criticism as the economy is going downhill, petroleum prices and inflation are record high and the country is seeking global aid in the wake of torrential rains and flash floods causing unprecedented devastation.