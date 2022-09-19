Govt committed to rehabilitate flood affected people: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the entire nation is united for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people, and the government is determined to complete the rehabilitation phase at the earliest. Talking to media persons in London on Sunday, he said the government has allocated Rs70 billion to provide relief to the flood-affected people. The prime minister said a cash assistance of Rs25,000 is being provided to each flood-affected family in the country through the Benazir Income Support Program. He said the federal government, in collaboration with provinces, is providing food, tents, blankets, and other essential items to the flood victims. Shehbaz Sharif said people are generously contributing to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund and all state institutions are working tirelessly for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. He appreciated the role of the armed forces in helping the flood-hit people. He also thanked friendly countries and humanitarian organisations for their assistance to help the flood-affected people of Pakistan.