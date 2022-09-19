NUST idea of ‘Own a Village’ aims to revive shelter, livelihood for flood-hit people

The faculty and students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) are working on a concept of “Own a Village” for revival of livelihood and shelter for the flood-hit people.

NUST “Own a Village” concept has to cater for the revival of livelihood, shelter and community services relying on a need-based assessment through engaging the community and local government.

Some of the important aspects in this regard are provision of seeds, fertilizers, insecticide sprays, agriculture implements/ tools, tractors, and livestock etc.

NUST focus will be on revival of community services to include repair and maintenance of school, health care unit, mosque, water supply (wells and hand pumps), sewerage drains, mud roads etc. Apart from providing goods and ration, the main objective of NUST is to provide rehabilitation and reconstruction support in flood affected areas.

The university is already carrying out its flood relief operations in all affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, and South Punjab with full zeal.

The university has so far distributed more than 3000 ration bags to over 2500 families in calamity-stricken in and around Quetta, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Sibbi, Swat, Ghizer, Dera Ghazi Khan, Risalpur and Nowshera.

Heavy rains and deluge have caused serious damage to life and property across the country. Joining the national efforts amidst this perilous crisis, NUST students, faculty, staff, and alumni are vigorously taking part in this noble cause.

Moreover, the inspirational generosity of NUST Alumni fraternity has no match. Yet another footprint of empathy and compassion set by alumnus of NUST and owner of Pure Foods, on realizing the need for pure water in flood affected areas, pledged 20,000 bottles of mineral water (6 Litres each).

NUST has opened a dedicated Bank Account to receive flood donations. Funds can be transferred to Account Title: NUST Flood Relief Fund Account Number: 2292 7917 3412 01 IBAN: PK82 HABB 0022 9279 1734 1201 Bank: HBL, H-12 Branch.