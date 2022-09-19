Punjab CM hints at restoration of Seerat Academy, Muttahida Ulema Board

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. CM while talking on the occasion said that during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif shutting down Seerat Academy and making it inactive is not only sorrowful but condemnable as well. He stated that these are the projects of the nation and the national exchequer was damaged by halting them.

He deplored that the thinking of the opponents revolves only around their vested interests and we have always given preference to the national interests.CM revealed that the Seerat Academy will be restored and the Muttahida Ulema Board will be activated adding that MPhil classes will be started in the Seerat Academy.He disclosed that MPhil classes will be conducted in collaboration with the prominent Madina University, Jamia Al-Azhar,and with other renowned universities of the Islamic world. He highlighted that after activating Muttahida Ulema Board the service of religion will be taken from it adding that the Seerat Academy will be made the centre for taking decisions with regard to the religion.CM apprised that a research work will be done relating to religious curriculum in the Seerat Academy adding that efforts to create harmony between the inter-religion and inter-faith will continue. He said that the restoration work of the affected mosques and the madaris will also be done.

The CM underscored that all efforts will be utilised to create national unity for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees.CM stated that the Arab countries and their institutions will be given facilitation in providing relief activities for the flood affectees in Punjab adding that a transparent mode of action will be formulated to help the flood affectees.Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of CM Pervaiz Elahi being made for the rehabilitation of the flood- affected people.Tahir Ashrafi stated that the services of CM Pervaiz Pervaiz for the religion will always be remembered and endorsed the decision of the government to bring Muttahida Ulema Board Act.MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi,Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti,former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, former President Bank Of Punjab Hamesh Khan and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made on the eve of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA across Punjab including Lahore. CM himself oversaw the security arrangements being made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA till late at night and reviewed the arrangements being made for the facilitation of Azadaron. CM kept himself posted of every moment about the arrangements being made for the security of processions and Majalis. CM remained in contact with the concerned officials till late at night and issued necessary directions in this regard. CM stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty and by dint of doing unceasing hard work by the police, administration and the concerned departments enabled us to maintain peace across the province.CM lauded the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order along with the political and the administrative team on performing commendable duties and paid them well done compliment.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Assembly Members and ticket holders at CMO in which Member Punjab Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir,Rasikh Elahi,Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former President Bank Of Punjab Hamesh Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Those meeting with the CM Pervaiz Elahi included MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Fozia Behram, Malik Fida Hussain, District President Pir Waqar Hussain, ticket holder from Sargodha Usama Mela and others. Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to resolve problems of the constituencies came under discussion during the meeting. The Assembly Members lauded the steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi to help the flood affectees.CM announced to upgrade Talagang Hospital along with increasing the number of beds up to 100 adding that progress will also be seen in the far flung areas of Punjab including Talagang. He emphasised that the backward and the neglected areas will be given equal progress adding that the development projects will be chalked out in consultation with the Assembly Members.CM denounced that the PML-N government had put the welfare projects of his tenure on the back burner for the sake of their political ego.He reprimanded that the PML-N did a grave injustice to the people of Punjab by halting his welfare projects.CM highlighted that a record number of development works were being done for the convenience and facilitation of the people during his previous tenure adding that the politics of opponents is only limited to displaying pomp and show.CM underscored that even earlier we made a record of doing public service and InshaAllah will set new public service records even now.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi accorded a principal approval to the project for the provision of gas to the villages and industries with the cooperation of a private sector.LNG Easy Private Limited will provide gas to the villages and industries of Punjab.CM revealed that the Punjab government will assist the LNG Easy Private Ltd in the rural gasification programme adding that the promotion of green fuel will end environmental pollution in the province. He stated that the long overdue demand of the people will be fulfilled by providing gas in the villages with the cooperation of a private sector.CM highlighted that it is included in our priorities to provide environment friendly green fuel to the people of Punjab. Mian Yasir Hamid CEO LNG Easy Private Limited stated that the practice of cutting down trees and burning wood will be eradicated with the provision of gas in the villages. Yasir Hamid said that using LNG during cooking will not leave harmful health effects on the health of the women.CEO Yasir Hamid apprised that gas for cooking will be provided in the houses through the LNG Gas Grid. Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary Energy, Chief Operating Officer LNG Private Ltd Brigadier(Retd) Omar Ijaz, GM Operations Fahid Hameed and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kallar Kahar. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.CM further directed to take an indiscriminate legal action against the driver found responsible for committing negligence and he should be put in the stern grip of law.