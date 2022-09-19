World Space Week celebrations to start at IST from Oct 4

Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad in collaboration with National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has planned to celebrate World Space Week 2022, from October 4-10 at its Islamabad campus.

According to the IST, the annual week long space festivity encapsulates over 100 events, related to space science, technology and its applications.

The celebrations are in pursuance of United Nations declaration of October 4-10 as international week of space aimed at celebrating, and acknowledging the contributions of Space Technology towards betterment of humankind.

It is the largest annual space event of the world aimed to build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students and educating the public about multifaceted domains of space.

Pakistan is one of the major contributors in the WSW space festivities, the national activities are held under the patronage of SUPARCO.

Institute of Space Technology has been celebrating World Space Week since 2005 in line with its vision “Be a National torchbearer in the realm of academics, through quality teaching, robust research and outreach, to produce leaders in the field of Space Science and Technology, in line with National aspirations”. IST organizes a wide range of events to motivate and inspire young minds towards the realms of Space Technology around the year through its Space Education Research Lab, under the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA).

Channelizing these efforts of space education and outreach through innovative and engaging initiatives at the national level, World Space Week 2022 will be celebrated at IST from October 4-10.

In accordance with the WSW 2022 theme of “Space and Sustainability” covering the aspects of achieving sustainability in space, and achieving sustainability from space, IST has planned more than 100 events including competitions, lectures, webinars and trainings in 15 major categories, including; Space Recitations, Creative Writing, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Space Architectures, Space for SDGs, Space Innovation, Technology Demonstrations and Space Applications.

The events are dedicated to inspire, and familiarize the school and college level students about the importance and applications of Space Science and Technology for the sustainable development of the world and beyond. The events of WSW 2022 at IST are designed for school and college level students of Grade 6-12.