Imran struggling for supremacy of constitution: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that Imran g Khan is struggling for the supremacy of constitution and law in the country. In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on September 21. Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the purpose behind establishment of PTI was to enforce the rule of law for the powerful and the weak.

To fulfill this commitment, in 2007, Imran Khan spearheaded the campaign for the freedom of judiciary with the lawyers community. He said that today the law of the country is held hostage by the PDM gang. All parties of PDM have pledged unanimous allegiance to the “NRO Pact”. He also said that today the ‘Sicilian’ mafia is deliberately creating hurdles in the way of appointment and promotion of judges of the superior courts.

First ever Annual Public Policy Conference today: The first Annual Public Policy Conference will be held in Lahore today. The two-day conference will be held at the National School of Public Policy from September 19 to 20. Researchers will present research papers in the conference organized on the topic of social policy financing. Rector of National School of Public Policy Dr. Ijaz Munir said that the conference is being organized by the National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP).

This conference will present its recommendations in the formulation of government social policy. He said that the purpose of the conference is to provide suggestions on reducing the wastage of resources after a critical review of government initiatives and to help policy makers in increasing the efficiency of public sector expenditure. Clarifying the relationship between Pakistan’s development and integrated social policy with the help of researchers is included in the conference’s objectives. There will be consultation on the action plan to improve programs like security, health insurance. Dr. Ijaz said that discussion on effective social security and financial assistance mechanism for children, disabled persons and old persons will also be the subject of the conference. He said that the effectiveness of the state-funded Sehat Sahulat Insurance Program will also be evaluated, while the aim of the conference is to develop a local social policy index for Pakistan in the light of international experiences.