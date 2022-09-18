Shehnaz Treasury approves top five tips when visiting the City of Love

Shehnaz Treasury is well-known to stir our wanderlust with her many travel blogs on her Instagram handle. From recommending seasonal travel destinations to elaborately giving a virtual tour of every nook and corner, the globetrotter has aced the art of travelling.

Currently, she recently explored the city of love, Paris. And she’s yet again back with another one of her listicle videos wherein she focuses on all the touristy hacks to know in the beautiful European city.

Taking to her social media, she lists down the top five things to keep in mind when planning your next holiday to Paris. Take a look!

KNOW THE BASIC FRENCH PHRASES — like they say, ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do.’ Shehnaz suggests being well-versed with key French phases to minimise the language barrier as French is the preferred language there.

BOOK TICKETS TO TOURIST SPOTS BEFOREHAND — Shehnaz recommends booking tickets online for touristy places that require a ticket, such as the famous Eiffel Tower. This will help a traveller save time by skipping the long queues.

TIPPING WAITERS — Paris is a city brimming with aesthetically pleasing cafes. And as much tipping waiters is a universal practice, the tips are already included in your food bills, so there’s no point in shelling out extra euros.

CITYMAPPER APP — do you want to go around and explore the city in the best way possible? Shehnaz trusts the Citymapper app to come to the rescue.

KNOW THE BEST TIME TO VISIT — considering June as the best month in Paris, Shehnaz also suggests September but highlights August as the worst month to visit.