Pedram Shakouri — the Russian photographer who likes to keep it real

A professional career in photography may seem something like loads of editing and fakeness. But it’s not the case, all the time. In today’s article, we’ll expose the little chat we had with a professional photographer, Pedram Shakouri, a man behind the camera who likes to see the world from the camera’s eye, but unedited and absolutely raw.

Let us start with a quick look on how he entered the field of photography.

Where did you come from?

“My father was a photographer and my early role model; I preferred playing with cameras to other toys; I began painting at age 7 and for over a decade now, I’ve worked in the field of photography and video.”

What do you hope to accomplish professionally?

“Ultimately, I want viewers of my work to experience the same emotions I do while they appreciate it.”

What or who has had the most impact on you?

“My father was a huge inspiration because he introduced me to photography at a young age and set me on this path.”

A rhetorical question but do you feel like you picked your “passion,” or did it pick you?

“I was clearly meant to be an artist and to transform emotional experiences into works of visual expression.”

What do you enjoy most about being in this profession? Who or what do you dislike the most? Why?

“My favourite part is being able to put my thoughts and feelings into my work; I also enjoy keeping my photos and videos as authentic and unaltered as possible.”