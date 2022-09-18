Gauri all set to make her comeback on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’

Earlier today, producer Gauri Khan has revealed that she will be making her comeback on the famous show Koffee with Karan 7 after 2005. While talking to Mirchi Plus, Khan made this revelation by saying: “I am going to be on Koffee and I am going to be on Bollywood Wives as well.” She did not reveal whether someone will accompany her on Karan Johar’s chit chat show or she will be gracing the couch alone. Gauri was last seen in a Netflix show called Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 along with actors: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh. in the show, Gauri shared a close bond with the Bollywood wives. She is soon going make her Bollywood debut with The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Gauri Khan, apart from being a renowned producer, is also an interior designer by occupation. She just released the promo of her upcoming design show named Dream Homes where she will be designing homes with the creative minds of Bollywood namely: Katrina Kaif, Malika Arora, Manish Malhota and others.