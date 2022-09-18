Kim Kardashian reveals one item North West is getting in Kris Jenner’s will

Talk about a prized possession. North West has a special item saved for her in Kris Jenner’s will. Kim Kardashian revealed that North will receive a crystal Chanel purse shaped like a LEGO-and it all started with a plot twist in Paris.

During a Sept. 15 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim recalled a time when she was eight months pregnant with North and about to do her first photo shoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Now, an opportunity like that is exciting enough as is-but there was a special rumour that had Kim on the edge of her seat: “The big myth is that he’ll give you a bag on set if it’s like your first photo shoot with him.”

Kim shared that she was dreaming of what purse she would receive, but once she got to the shoot, a different story unfolded.

“He comes a few hours later,” Kim said of Karl. “Then, in walks none other than Kris Jenner decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel.”

Naturally, Kris’ attire won over Karl. After all, he was the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019.

“[I’m] waiting for my bag,” Kim recalled. “He comes out and he pulls out this LEGO clutch. It looked like a big LEGO and it was a crystal one.”

As Karl held the “one-of-a-kind runway piece” in his hands, he gave a spiel on how he had a present for her. But that her was actually Kris.

“He goes over me and hands it to my mom!” Kim exclaimed. “I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying and I’m like pregnant, hormonal.”

The 41-year-old explained that she had planned to give the bag to North after she was born. But rest assured, North will one day have that purse, as Kim confirmed that Kris has a provision in her will for North, now 9, to receive it.

It seems Kim doesn’t play when it comes to LEGO.