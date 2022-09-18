PM appeals for donations of blankets, baby food

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged people across the country to generously donate baby food and blankets for flood-affected people on an urgent basis. Addressing a meeting to review rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas, the premier appealed to the nation to donate quilts and warm clothes for those “sleeping under the open skies” as winters were approaching. There are several non-governmental organisations with a good reputation, donate to them. Or, you can give these essentials to centres set up by the army and provincial authorities,” he said. “The affected people are looking towards you. In these times of need, I urge all the well-to-do people to come forward and help,” Shehbaz stressed.