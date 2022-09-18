‘Shining and Green Lahore’ campaign continues

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued it cleanliness operation under the “Shining and Green Lahore” campaign during the second day.

A spokesperson for the LWMC said here on Saturday that LWMC ensured zero waste in 9 towns of Lahore in a phased manner. In the first phase of the campaign, the LWMC conducted special cleanliness operation in Data Gang Baksh Town and Gulberg Town.

During the operation, 1160 tonnes of waste were lifted from Gulberg Town and 1177 tonnes of waste from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and made zero waste.

In addition to, special cleanliness arrangements were also made on the procession routes.

He said, since the campaign launched, 12,535 tonnes of waste had so far been disposed of, followed by clearance of 15 open plots from Gulberg Town, and 14 from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town.