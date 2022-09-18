Govt committed to opening more vocational institutes in Balochistan: minister

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari Saturday said the government was committed to taking steps to equip students with vocational education so that they could create employment for themselves instead of depending on others.

He said this while addressing the ceremony of distribution of laptops to students at Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, Quetta (GPIWQ). “Girls Cadet College is being established in the province while efforts are underway to establish more polytechnic institutes across the province,” he added. Naseebullah Mari said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo was utilizing all available resources to promote education and provide facilities in educational institutions.

He said that the only girl’s cadet college in the province would soon start work in Quetta, which would provide better opportunities for female students to get skilled-based education.