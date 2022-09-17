Beyonce included Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

Beyonce is included Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Beyoncé has been making headlines with this year’s Guinness World Records according to a media report.

According to Rolling Stone, the Renaissance singer had “more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records book. The first accomplishment included “debut at number one with their first six studio albums”.

The second one entailed the “highest annual earning for a female singer”, reported via the outlet.

Other than that, Beyoncé surpassed Guinness’ list of “most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female crooner. The musician, along with her hubby Jay Z, also enjoyed the world record for “Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever”.

Nevertheless, all these feats were enough to make the single Ladies hit-maker the latest person to be added into the “Guinness World Records Hall of Fame”.

Apart from Beyoncé, other prominent inductees included BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.