OGRA provides Rs 1,18.31m relief to consumers in 2020-21

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, during which it resolved 8,272 complaints providing financial relief of Rs 1,18.31 million to consumers.

Besides, the Authority granted 1,341 gas connections while addressing the consumer complaints, OGRA said in the report. “OGRA entertained consumers’ complaints against natural gas, LPG (liquefied natural gas), CNG (compressed natural gas) and OMCs (oil marketing companies) free of cost. These complaints were resolved expeditiously and in a judicious manner by providing remedial measures,” it said.

During the period under review, the Authority issued a license to K-Electric Limited for the construction and operation of the natural gas /RLNG (refined liquefied natural gas)transmission pipeline from Port Qasim to KE’s Bin Qasim Power Complex. It permitted Tabeer Energy Marketing (Private) Limited, Energas Marketing (Private) Limited and Shell Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited to carry out a regulated activity for the sale of natural gas / RLNG to the consumers. OGRA also granted a license to Energas Terminal (Private) Limited for the construction and operation of 30-inch diameter and 9 kilometer long natural gas / RLNG transmission pipeline from ENERGAS Terminal to SSGC’s (Sui Southern Gas Company) Custody Transfer Station at Port Qasim. For liquefied petroleum gas , OGRA for the first time granted five licences to transport LPG through road bowsers. The oil marketing companies built additional oil storage of 95,379 metric tons (MT), including 50,019 MT of motor gasoline and 45,360 MT of high-speed diesel in the country.