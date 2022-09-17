GE Foundation announces flood relief grant

The GE Foundation Friday announced a donation of US$100,000 to provide immediate relief to Pakistan, which is currently experiencing extreme flooding across the country. The donation will fund Americares response to the floods and help to provide immediate and direct support to the country’s medical system. Specifically, the donation will support the rehabilitation of 20 health facilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. In addition to the organization’s donation, GE employees can support relief efforts through its Matching Gifts Program.

“We are honored to support our long-standing partner Americares in helping families displaced by the disastrous floods in Pakistan, and hope that this grant will provide relief to impacted communities,” said Linda Boff, President, GE Foundation, and Vice President, GE.

“Restoring the health infrastructure’s functionality in the KPK province is critical in the battle against the disastrous floods the region has witnessed,” said Masroor Mahmud, President, GE Pakistan. “Americares is on the ground in Pakistan helping to support these medical facilities, which continue to provide a lifeline to those displaced, and GE Pakistan is proud to stand with them.”

GE employees who make eligible donations to Americares or other participating organizations can register for a match with the GE Foundation’s Matching Gifts program, which supports employees’ personal philanthropy and charitable giving by providing a 1:1 match. The GE Foundation created the concept of a corporate matching gift program in 1954. Today, the program continues to serve as an important element of the Foundation’s portfolio, with gifts matched in 2021 totaling $6.2 million.

“The flooding across Pakistan has devastated communities and put the health of millions of people at risk,” said Americares Director of International Emergency Response Cora Nally. “We are honored to receive this grant from the GE Foundation, which will help us address the most urgent needs of flood survivors and restore health services as quickly as possible.”