Neesham declines New Zealand contract, Tickner and Allen handed deals

WELLINGTON: Jimmy Neesham has declined a New Zealand central contract, while Blair Tickner and Finn Allen have been handed their first deals. Neesham was offered one of the two vacant spots in the list after the departure of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, but turned it down having already committed to various T20 tournaments since his omission from the original list. “I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country,” Neesham posted on an Instagram story. “I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket. “Playing for the Blackcaps has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events.”

Neesham has his name in for the SA20 league, which has its auction on September 19. Tickner, the fast bowler, and opening batter Allen have filled the two vacant spots. Boult stepped away from his contract earlier this year to allow him more time with family and the ability to play T20 leagues around the world, while de Grandhomme retired from international cricket shortly after being picked in the BBL draft by Adelaide Strikers. The new inclusions have featured in New Zealand’s limited-overs sides in recent months. Allen is a highly regarded talent who can expect to be included for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has already made 334 runs at a strike rate of 169.54 in 13 T20I innings. He has also played eight ODIs, making a vital 96 on the tour of the West Indies last month and impressing when he came back into the team for the final match against Australia in Cairns.

Tickner has played six ODIs and 11 T20Is, most recently against Netherlands, and was part of the initial touring squad for the Test series in England earlier this year. New Zealand will name their T20 World Cup squad on September 20. They will prepare for the tournament with a tri-series in Christchurch featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh from October 7 to 14. Their first match of the T20 World Cup is against hosts Australia at the SCG on October 22.