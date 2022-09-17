Aamer and Qasim star in Central Punjab’s fourth win

MULTAN: Qasim Akram’s maiden half-century in the tournament and Aamer Yamin’s all-round performance guided Central Punjab to a 17-run win over Sindh in the 26th fixture of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Thursday evening. After being put into bat, Central Punjab were dismissed for 166 in the final over not before captain’s knock from Qasim – who top-scored for his side with a 26-ball 51, smashing seven fours and one six. Tayyab Tahir was other contributor with the bat scoring a 21-ball 34, studded with five fours and a six. Aamer coming to bat at number seven scored 28 from 24 balls, which included four boundaries. Sindh’s Sohail Khan was the most successful bowler for his side taking three wickets for 38 runs from four overs. Asif Mehmood and Ghulam Mudassar bagged two wickets apiece. In return, Sindh’s opening pair consisted of Saim Ayub and Sharjeel Khan were well on track for the run chase as they added 45 runs in the powerplay. In the seventh over the experienced Shoaib Malik was introduced by Qasim and he picked up the prized scalp of Sharjeel who returned back to the pavilion scoring 13 off 19 balls, hitting two boundaries. Saim was joined by skipper Saud Shakeel and both left-handers knitted a 39-run partnership for the second wicket. But after the departure of both batters Sindh were never allowed to stage a comeback in the game as they managed to score 149 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Saim made 33-ball 46, hitting six fours and two sixes. Saud scored 44 from 28 balls, studded with three sixes and two fours at the strike rate of 157.14. For Central Punjab, Ahmed Daniyal was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-0-24-2. Aamer bowled economically giving away only 27 runs from his four overs and also got an important wicket of in-form Sarfaraz Ahmed (eight off 10). Sindh, who have now played their all ten matches in the competition were placed at the third spot with 10 points after winning five matches and losing as many matches. Central Punjab occupy the fifth position with eight points from nine matches in the tournament.

Brief scores:

Central Punjab beat Sindh by 17 runs

Central Punjab 166 all out, 19.4 overs (Qasim Akram 51, Tayyab Tahir 34, Aamer Yamin 28; Sohail Khan 3-38, Ghulam Mudassar 2-24, Asif Mehmood 2-36) vs Sindh 149-5, 20 overs (Saim Ayub 46, Saud Shakeel 44; Ahmed Daniyal 2-24)

Player of the match – Aamer Yamin (Central Punjab) and Qasim Akram (Central Punjab).