Aima announces split from Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig on Friday announced that she and Shahbaz Shigri have parted ways. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baazi’ singer has cleared the air over the matter, which was being discussed by fans, when they came to know that Aima and fiancé Shigri had deleted all their snaps together on Instagram.

Sharing a note on the social media platform, Aima penned, “Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time. Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. But we are both doing good and fine, so don’t worry. I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their ways of expressing their feelings, which define who they are from the inside.

Aima added. “That’s me telling the truth to anyone wondering they are or they are not together. And the answer is, nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.” Aima concluded her statement with, “PS: No more ‘feeling sorry texts’ please! We are doing just fine.”

It merits mention here that Aima had started off his career from Dunya News, where she went on to appear in the socio-political satire ‘Mazaaq Raat’.