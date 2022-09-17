Kim Kardashian sits with Sarah Jessica Parker at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

This a major fashion moment. Kim Kardashian was once of the many famous faces who attended the star-studded Fendi show, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the luxury label’s legendary Baguette handbag, during New York Fashion Week.

At the Sept. 9 event, held at Hammerstein Ballroom, the 41-year-old donned a skintight, sparkling panelled Fendi dress as she front row next to Sarah Jessica Parker, who arrived wearing a checkered collar button-up with exaggerated sleeves, teamed with a slip skirt with a seafoam green lettuce hem and matching satin pumps from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection.

Both fashionistas have strong ties to the Fendi brand. Last year Kim collaborated with the label on a co-branded Skims capsule collection. The line included monogram bodysuits, body-con dresses and tights.

Parker’s Sex and The City character Carrie Bradshaw famously carried several Fendi Baguette bags throughout the series. In one particularly memorable mugging scene from a 2000 episode, Carrie is seen held at gunpoint and asked for her bag, to which she replied, “It’s a Baguette.”

Other celebs in attendance of the Fendi show included Kardashian’s BFF LaLa Anthony, Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Maude Apatow and Shay Mitchell, as well as icon ’90s supermodel Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta.

On the runway, Moss’ daughter Lila Moss opened the show while Linda Evangelista closed out the show, making her first return to the runway in 15 years.

Kardashian has long been vocal about her longtime love for Sex and the City and its leading lady. Earlier this year, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to praise the series’ reboot And Just Like That and its cast after watching the show’s season one finale.

“The most stunning kindest human being @sarahjessicaparker,” Kardashian captioned the Feb. 11 post along with a screenshot of SJP as Carrie Bradshaw saying her final goodbye to Mr. Big in Paris. “This show just makes me so happy!”

Parker has also shared praise for Kardashian alum as well. In 2016, after attending a Kanye West concert, Parker told The Daily Mail that she was “incredibly impressed” by the mom of four.

“There was a focus that I witnessed, not just with my son-whom she gave a lot of time to-but with everyone in the room,” the actress at the time. ”

She was never looking over her shoulder, she was hospitable and lovely.”