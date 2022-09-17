Unequal People, Political Choices and Climate Change Impacts

Pakistan was declared the eighth-most affected country when it comes to the effects of climate change over the past two decades. The unembarrassed and habitual disinterest in the progress of people is more unimaginable than the devastation caused by different earthquakes, epidemics, storms, and floods.

“Uncertain times, unsettled lives” a recent report of the UNDP, breaks the news Pakistan is now ranking further 7 places down on Human Development indices. In 2021-2, the ranking is 161 out of 192 countries. This means that life expectancy, education, and purchasing power parity in Pakistan and its average achievements in three basic aspects of human development: health, knowledge and standard of living, have declined. Pakistan is already ranked as the second worst country for gender inequalities. This demotion on HDI rank signals further descent in gender disparities.

Climate change and social inequality are undoubtedly interlinked and interlocked. Living or surviving in areas that are more exposed to the adverse effects of climate change is very often a politico-administrative compulsion rather than an informed choice or consent of an equal human being. Global studies have established that more disadvantaged people now live in deltas, and 100-year flood plains which are frequently subject to flooding of both types – coastal flooding due to sea level rise and river flooding due to higher precipitation. The population of low elevation coastal zones are rural – 84 per cent in Africa, 80 per cent in Asia, 71 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean and 93 per cent in the least developed countries. In a research paper “Sinking Deltas due to Human Activities” published in 2009 it was mentioned that in 2015, that 4.4Million people will be living in the delta of Indus in Pakistan.

Considered the executive club of the masses with more than 100 private channels, television continues to focus on cricket, the daily routines of politicians, wedding shows, culinary shows and airing the images and voices of these unfortunate people with background music.

In 2021, a report by the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank documented that changes to Pakistan’s rainfall and runoff regimes, and hence its water resources, are highly uncertain, but an increase in the incidence of drought conditions is likely, the frequency and intensity of extreme climate events are projected to increase, increasing disaster risk, particularly for vulnerable poor and minority groups, an increase in the number of people affected by flooding is projected, with a likely increase of around five million people exposed to extreme river floods by 2035-2044, and a potential increase of around one million annually exposed to coastal flooding by 2070-2100. These events would affect the poor and populations of concern in all provinces, but Sindh would be the most affected one in terms of further worsening in standards of living.

Ours is a country of over 22 million people with a majority having no entitlement to self-esteem, dignity, and opportunities to meet their basic needs. Imagine the magnitude of the vicious circle of inequalities, climate change and more inequalities. TV, considered the executive club of the masses with more than 100 private channels, continues to focus on cricket, the daily routines of politicians, wedding shows, culinary shows and airing the images and voices of these unfortunate people with background music. The agonizing loss of thousands of precious lives, livestock and livelihoods and displacement of more than five million of our people in the wake of the recent floods is owed to the poor governance of a large section of our apathetic elected representatives and cold-hearted political powers around the globe. While rescuing the affectees and offering relief services it is of utmost importance to remain cognizant of paying special attention to the specific needs of the predominantly disadvantaged people like pregnant women, lactating mothers, elderly, transgender, unprotected children, and people with disabilities and those with overlapping vulnerabilities. Parallelly, it is equally important not to forget to keep raising our voices for climate justice and accountability.

Irrespective of the cruelty of nature, the well-being of poor masses remains the responsibility of those with the means to attend to their needs as equal human beings. All our governments and international aid-providing agencies, especially USAID, which happens to be our biggest donor, are requested to ensure that their aid is distributed effectively and reaches the most in need timely and accurate accountability mechanisms are in place. If the shattered people are not rescued urgently and completely then Pakistan will be facing even worse crises and conditions.

Without oversimplifying this apparently complex humanitarian situation it is justified to state that it all begins with inequalities of diverse origins and locations. The cumulative effect of intrahousehold, intra country and inter-countries inequalities is an unequal and uncertain world where without articulating in clear words actually the rule of might is right prevails. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that weaker countries, regions, and populations bear the greater brunt of climate change impacts and emergencies. Pakistan is an excellent case where the price of neglecting climate change and taking timely actions by those who are mandated to do so is being paid by the relegated and humbled segments of society.

There is a sizeable volume of printed reports by influential technical, aid and development agencies offering research-based predictions and policy prescriptions for many of our problems in multiple sectors. There are also predictive reports regarding climate and ecological disasters. It seems that nothing ever reaches the corridors of the concerned officials and legislators. What actually happened to reducing geographical, class, gender, and age-specific inequalities? Where is the empowered community in actual space? What is the verification mode of so many sector-specific recommendations and more gender-responsive and inclusive public policies? What steps have been taken to understand and address Climate-induced migration? Had there been any serious and sincere work on the ground in consultation with genuine stakeholders and if the stakeholders were actually engaged (after hurriedly conducted, usually with usual friendly faces in a ceremonial consultative meeting) and partnerships were achieved, benefit to all marginalized communities would have been visibly visible.

The writer tweets @KafeKaam.