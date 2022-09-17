3 terrorists killed in CTD operation

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed three terrorists during an operation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber district. According to CTD, the terrorists were planning a major operation by entering the Khyber district, the accused opened indiscriminate firing on seeing the CTD team. During the search and clearance operation, the bodies of three terrorists were found, while the dead terrorists have been identified as Ikramullah, Marsala Khan while an unknown terrorist is being identified. Meanwhile, three Kalashnikovs, 12 magazines, two hand grenades and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the dead terrorists.

The dead terrorists belong to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), while at least three terrorists took advantage of the darkness to escape back to the Afghan border. According to the statement, a heavy police force reached the spot and a search operation is underway to arrest the escaped terrorists in the area.