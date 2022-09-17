Int’l moot on Women’s Mental Health Care concludes

The day-long international conference on “Women’s Mental Health Care,” organized by department of Psychology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar concluded.

The event was collaborated by Southern Methodist University, USA and sponsored by USEFP, wherein speakers from across the globe presented their papers and posters personally and through online participation.

The conference covered, depression, anxiety and suicide, mensuration and menopause issue, Infertility, parental loss and post natal depression, pregnancy, miscarriages and mental health, women and health psychology, psychotic disorders, autism, child abuse and therapeutic interventions.