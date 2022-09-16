Despite issuing a statement earlier in the day, Wasim Akram has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for the way they handled Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shahid Afridi recently disclosed that Shaheen had gone to England on his own and was paying for the stay out of pocket with minimal help from PCB.

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket. He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn’t done anything, From the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan (PCB’s director of international cricket) spoke to him just once or twice,” Afridi said in a discussion on Samaa TV.

In response to Shahid Afridi’s accusations, Akram remarked in an interview with local media that the news is shocking and unfair if the PCB isn’t taking care of the left-arm pacer.

“If this is true, this is really shocking. He is one of our top players, he is box-office. If PCB does not look after this kid, and if this is true (what Shahid Afridi said), then it is unfair. He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But he is looking after all this himself, I am still shocked about it,” said Akram.

The PCB clarified this and stated that Shaheen is recovering extremely well. They also stated that they would continue to coordinate medical care for players that require it.

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” said PCB in their statement.