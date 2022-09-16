FO rejects reports of abandonment of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project

The Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project’s abandonment or the project’s suspension of construction have been denied by the Foreign Office.

The remark was given in response to a query regarding the project’s advancement during a weekly news briefing. The reports, according to FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, are intended to mislead the public and spread false information to harm relations between Pakistan and China.

“There is no truth in any report of work stoppage or so-called abandonment. India is once again churning out false and baseless reports regarding the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project,” Iftikhar said.

He said that the authorities had discovered a flaw in the project and had begun corrective action in collaboration with the relevant party, the Gezhouba Group of China.

According to the FO spokeswoman, the Chinese development group has already completed full site mobilisation and construction is proceeding without any issues on the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

According to Iftikhar, the FO will not put up with any attempts to undermine Pakistan.