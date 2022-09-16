Gautam Adani Is Now World’s Second-Richest Person

According to Forbes, Gautam Adani has eclipsed Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Jeff Bezos of Amazon as the second-richest person in the world. His current net worth was revealed by its real-time billionaire’s list to be $154.7 billion.

Elon Musk, who has a net worth of 273.5 billion, is still the richest individual.

Adani had surpassed Arnault to earn third place last month as well, trailing only Musk and Bezos.

Arnault is currently in third place with a family net worth of $153.5 billion, down $4.9 billion or 3.08% from yesterday. Bezos is in fourth place with a net worth of $149.7 billion, down $2.3 billion from yesterday.

The eighth-placed Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries Ltd., has a net worth of $92 billion.

The Adani Group, which consists of seven publicly listed companies in the infrastructure, mining, energy, and other industries, is led by Mr. Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur.