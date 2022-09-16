Rupee gains little against US dollar:

In a fortunate turn of events, the Pakistani rupee, which has been experiencing an ignoble rout for the past few sessions straight, has gone up a little against the US dollar by increasing 13 paisa in its value on Friday during interbank trade.

Market data shows that by 10:00 am, the US dollar had lost 13 paisas during the morning trade session and was trading at Rs235.75 in the interbank market. The American dollar closed yesterday at Rs235.88, which was up Rs1.56.

The local currency will continue to face pressure despite the rupee’s positive start today, according to money dealers, unless the country achieves political stability, reduces its current deficit, stops the flow of dollars into its neighbours, bans non-essential luxury goods, and puts an end to speculative trading.

Since September 2, the rupee has fallen against the dollar.

Despite receiving the $1.166 billion blocked IMF tranche last month, the value of the local currency has been dropping, which shows that the market still lacks trust in the rupee.

As there is a higher demand for the greenback after the government scrapped the ban imposed on the import of luxury goods.

The rise in imports, remittances and exports did not increase to the required amount, thus, causing a disruption in the supply-demand position of the dollar.

Several factors including dismal macros owing to large-scale destruction by recent floods, extremely high ratio of inflation and increasing political noise are putting adverse pressure on the rupee.