Vladimir Putin narrowly escaped the assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, allegedly narrowly evaded an attempted murder. Foreign media reported that the General SVR Telegram channel broke the news of the murder attempt on the Russian President, albeit it remained unclear when it actually happened.

The Russian President’s limousine’s front left tyre reportedly ruptured with a thunderous explosion, followed by an instantaneous release of smoke, but the car was safely towed to the side.

Unconfirmed sources, according to the British media, claim that the Russian President’s car was attacked, although this information has not received official confirmation.

President Vladimir Putin was reportedly unharmed in the claimed attempt, but numerous arrests have been made since then.

It should be remembered that since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February of this year, there have been rumors about President Vladimir Putin’s health and threats to his life.

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed in 2017 that there have been 5 assassination attempts on him so far.