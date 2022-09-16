Gold price up by Rs.150 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.150 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.155,850 against its sale at Rs.155,700 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.128 and was sold at Rs.133,616 against Rs.133,488 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.122,482 against its sale at Rs. 122,364, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1686 against its sale at $1704, the association reported.