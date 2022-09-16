Foreign trade of China’s Henan grows in first eight months

Foreign trade of central China’s Henan Province grew 8.4 percent year on year to 517.56 billion yuan (about 75 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of 2022, according to local customs. Of the total, the province’s exports gained 7.5 percent to 318 billion yuan, while its imports rose 9.8 percent to 199.56 billion yuan, data from Zhengzhou customs showed. From January to August, the province’s main export commodities included mobile phones, labor-intensive products, aluminum products and agricultural products. During this period, Henan’s trade with the ASEAN and the European Union maintained growth. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 16.7 percent year on year, while its trade with countries along the Belt and Road registered a year-on-year increase of 33.3 percent.