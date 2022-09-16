Illegal immigrants escape detention centre in France

Police are searching for 11 illegal immigrants who escaped a detention centre in northeast France where they were awaiting deportation, officials said Thursday. According to local media, the men used a makeshift hook to force open a gate on Wednesday evening before fleeing over a wall surrounding the centre in Metz. “A judicial inquiry is underway” and “measures are being taken to find the individuals,” the government’s regional authority said. The 12 escapees are Algerians, Libyans and Moroccans. One of them was found injured later Wednesday and admitted to hospital, deputy state prosecutor Thomas Bernard said. Police are studying video surveillance cameras for clues about where the others were headed, he added. Border police declined to comment on the escape from the centre, which can hold nearly 100 people who are awaiting deportation after entering the country illegally.