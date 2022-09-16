R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Chup’

R Balki, recently in an interview, talked about his unique pairing in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, the film features Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in vital roles. Balki revealed: “If you see Dulquer’s filmography, the kind of films he has done is outstanding. I have been watching him closely. I think he is one of the most nuanced actors that I have witnessed in Indian cinema. So I thought a role like this needed someone like him. I am glad he liked the script and agreed to do it.” As far as Sunny Deol is concerned, “Same thing with Sunny Deol. A character like this required a king of presence which he had.

Sunny has never done a role which is more silent but powerful rather than full dialogue-baazi which he usually does. It is also nice to see a person back looking fit, happy and good. This pairing was quite interesting for me. They are almost like two new people coming together”, added director Balki.

The filmmaker also spoke about the criticism and its adverse effects on people.