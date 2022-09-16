PTI warns of shutting down Islamabad if Imran arrested

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisory Committee has warned that Islamabad will be shut down and country-wide protests will be held in case of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest. The advisory committee met in Islamabad on Thursday under the leadership of PTI KP president Pervaiz Khattak, senior leaders including Asad Qaiser, Nurul Haq Qadri, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Shehryar Afridi, Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Shahram Tarkai. KP Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that in case of Imran Khan’s arrest, all routes leading towards Islamabad will be shut down and a sit-in will be held until the “imported government” is ousted. The provincial minister condemned the government for filing false and baseless cases against the party chief as well as other PTI leaders. National media reported that the PTI chief has summoned party officials and provincial youth presidents at a meeting in Islamabad today (Friday). The legal aspect, political situation of the country and other important matters will be discussed in the meeting and the senior leadership will be consulted regarding the march towards Islamabad.