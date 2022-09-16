Delay in registration of FIR and corruption will not be tolerated: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that concrete steps should be taken by using all resources i.e effective use of modern technology to eliminate organized crime in Gujranwala region. He said that delay in registration of FIR and corruption will not be tolerated in any case, those who spoil the image of the police will be expelled from the department. IG Punjab said that the ongoing operations to arrest habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and professional gangs should be speeded up. He directed that investigation system should be improved, officers should make surprise visits to police stations and hold Khuli Katcheries regularly. Zero tolerance should be adopted in cases of violence and abuse of women and children and the accused involved in such incidents should be given examplary punishment. He directed that in order to protect life and property of citizens and to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order in the society, the police force should perform its duties with full hard work, dedication and spirit of service. He directed to solve problems of poor citizens, elderly and women on priority basis.

The IGP emphasised upon provision of immediate relief to them. In this regard the supervisory officers should play their commanding role more effectively. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that increasing the efficiency of force and best welfare of the families of the martyrs are among my top priorities and effective measures must be taken by utilizing all the resources. He said that preferential steps are being taken for upgradation of police stations and modern facilities and resources are being provided to the police stations in all districts of the province so that the working of the police stations could be improved and the process of service delivery to the citizens may become easier. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting on the occasion of his visit to RPO office Gujranwala while giving instructions to the officers.

RPO Gujranwala briefed IG Punjab about the latest law and order situation in the region. IG Punjab addressed the police personnel at the police Darbar and heard problems of officials and issued instructions on the spot to solve them. IG Punjab also visited the Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line and laid floral wreaths on the martyrs’ memorial. IG Punjab reviewed the development works in the police line. IG Punjab met the families of police martyrs in the police line after which he presided over a meeting about the functioning of all the districts of Gujranwala region at the RPO office. CPO Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and other police officers including DPOs of Hafizabad were also present in the meeting.