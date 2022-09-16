Gill release victory of truth: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema termed the release of Shehbaz Gill as a victory of truth and a defeat of falsehood. He said that Shehbaz Gill’s release implies the failure of the fascist government in their nefarious designs.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema further said that every member and leader of PTI including Shehbaz Gill is a true soldier of Imran Khan. He said that the PDM gang is left with nothing except making hollow and false claims. Adviser on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema further said that the narratives of PML-N spokespersons prove their mental slavery to the Sharif family. The corrupt PDM government has lost its senses by seeing the massive popularity of PTI and Imran Khan. News Desk

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, while reacting to Sharjeel Memon’s statement, said that Sharjeel Memon should stop lying in the name of flood victims. The Punjab government has not confiscated any truck carrying flour for Sindh’s flood affectees. Why did Sharjeel Memon distort the facts and acted with false statements?

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi, the Punjab government is supplying wheat to Balochistan at a cost rate; he said and mentioned that medical relief missions have been sent by the Punjab government for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan. Sharjeel Memon is trying, unsuccessfully, to hide the incompetence of the Sindh government under the guise of flood victims. He said the people of Sindh have to bear the punishment for their provincial government’s incompetence. On the other side, the Punjab government has expressed solidarity with the flood victims of other provinces, he concluded.