Tajikistan hands over relief goods for flood victims

Tajikistan on Thursday handed over 80 vehicles loaded with relief goods to Pakistan to help the flood victims here at Jamrud NLC terminal.

The vehicles carrying 500 tons of flour, 1,000 tons of cement, 1,000 tons of coal, 500 cartons of drinking water bottles and 2,000 roof sheets were handed over by Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullah Nazir to Prime Minister’s adviser Amir Maqam in a ceremony attended by local and regional representatives.

The relief goods would be transported to the flood affected areas where these would be distributed through World Food Program and NDMA.

At the ceremony, Tajik ambassador Ismatullah Nazir said that these relief goods had been sent by the government and people of Tajikistan so that Pakistan could serve and help its people in this difficult time.

Amir Maqam said that floods in Pakistan caused havoc in four provinces including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan this year, in which 1,400 people had died, thousands of people had been injured and millions of people displaced.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was taking pragmatic steps for relief, rehabilitation and resettlement in affected areas. He expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Tajikistan for extending support to their Pakistan brothers in this hour of tragedy.

He said that Pakistani government enjoyed strong bilateral relations and friendship with Tajikistan and projects of electricity and gas supply with Tajikistan were in the pipeline.

Tajik ambassador Ismatullah Nazir said that millions of people in Pakistan were affected by floods and the government and people of Tajikistan stood with Pakistani brothers in these difficult situations, adding that the government of Tajikistan would cooperate with its Pakistani brothers in every possible way.

He urged international community to generously help the flood affected victims of Pakistan. He said there were strong brotherly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmad Atmanzai, Pakistan Muslim League Sardar Azam Afridi, Imran Lala, Badshah Afridi, Syed Wali Shah, Amanullah, Zarwali Afridi and a large number of officers of the relevant departments were present during the ceremony.