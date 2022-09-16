SHC awards license to Tabba Heart Institute

Tabba Heart Institute was awarded the prestigious Sindh Healthcare Commission regular license at a ceremony hosted at the Abdul Razzak Tabba Auditorium at THI on Thursday, September 08, 2022. The regular license was awarded in recognition of Tabba Heart Institute’s compliance with stringent quality standards & following a thorough inspection process set by the Sindh healthcare commission.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sindh Healthcare Commission CEO Dr. Ahson Qavi Siddiqi shared that “the license is based on several service quality standards and rigorous inspection process of different service standards. Dr. Ahson added that Tabba Heart Institute have achieved various international certifications and awards especially Platinum Performance Achievement award from American College of Cardiology. However it’s a milestone achievement in Tabba Heart Institute’s history to get Sindh Healthcare Commission license with exceptional score; meeting all the quality service standards and benchmarks”.

Tabba Heart Institute joins forces with the Sindh Healthcare Commission team since the formation of the Commission and is amongst the first few hospital facilities that had been awarded a regular license.

Speaking with audience at the ceremony Tabba Heart Institute’s Executive & Medical Director Dr. Bashir Hanif shared that “we have always prioritized patient safety and quality in all our practices. Tabba Heart Institute has received various recognitions for reaching International benchmarks in quality of care we provide, such as the American College of Cardiology’s Platinum Performance Achievement award & the World Health Organization’s Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Framework”.

Dr. Bashir Hanif further added that “I am proud of my entire Tabba Heart Institute team members for having demonstrated compliance via evidence during audits and maintaining the standards of care round the clock. It was an honor to welcome the CEO and the accreditation team of the Sindh Healthcare Commission. I am especially grateful to Barrister Shahida Jamil, our board member at THI, to have honored us with her presence”.

The award ceremony was attended by the management and staff of Tabba Heart & Tabba Kidney Institute.